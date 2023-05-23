The Council of Ministers has decided to refer the Director General of the Municipality, Eng. Ahmed Al-Manfouhi to retirement.

It is noteworthy that Al-Manfouhi’s term in the municipality was scheduled to end in 2024, reports Al-Qabas daily.

However, this came after the Council of Ministers was informed, in its meeting today, of the non-renewal of the tenure of senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, the Kuwait Municipality, the Municipal Council and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature.