Mai Al-Baghli, Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, said that the establishment of the “Al-Makkasat” event on Sulaibikhat Beach, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs in coordination with the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, aims to create a family entertainment atmosphere and encourage Kuwaiti youth to be creative and support small entrepreneurs.

Al-Baghli added, to KUNA, that the Al-Makkasat event is inspired by the desert environment and with a youthful creative touch for small projects to provide meals, reports Al-Jarida daily.