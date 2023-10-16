Parliamentarian Hamad Al-Madlej has submitted a request to hold a special session of the National Assembly to discuss the Zionist violations in Gaza.

He said: “As a reflection of the opinion of the Kuwaiti people, who were and still are true supporters of the Palestinian cause, we submitted a request to hold a special session to discuss the Zionist violations in Gaza, reports Al-Rai daily.

‘Thank you’ to our fellow representatives for their support in the request to hold a special session, which clearly demonstrates the consensus on the issue.”