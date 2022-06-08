Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperatives Affairs in the Ministry of Social Affairs, Deputy Head of the Food Security System Team, Hiyam Al-Khudair, said Wednesday, the strength of food security in the country, confirmed the availability of commodities in all cooperative societies, adding the stores are “full” of foodstuffs.

Al-Khudair said in a press statement during a tour of the food security system team in Al-Zahraa Cooperative Society, that this tour comes in the interest of following up the food situation and taking all possible measures to enhance, protect and sustain it, reports a local Arabic daily.

Sources added that this tour came after the decision of the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Mubarak Al-Aro and under the directives of the Council of Ministers to form a working team in the ministry to support the food security system.

The sources explained that the team’s tours are continuing in associations to monitor prices and the general situation to protect food security, ensure its durability and meet consumer needs.

For his part, Head of Inspection at the Ministry of Commerce in Farwaniya Governorate, Abdul-Azim Al-Shammari, said in a similar statement that today’s tour came in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Affairs to inspect and ensure the availability of goods on the shelves of associations in big quantities that suit the consumer’s need.

Al-Shammari explained that the Ministry of Commerce teams were distributed in all governorates to monitor any companies, associations or stores that hide goods to make illegal profits, stressing if anyone is found violating the laws or caught hiding consumer products will be referred to the Commercial Prosecution.