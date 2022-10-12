Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled visited the Mushrif roundabout with Al-Ghous Street and Sabah Al-Salem roundabout off the Sixth Ring Road to find out the cause to traffic jams, especially during the morning rush hour.

Al-Khaled was accompanied by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Traffic and Operations Sector, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, and the acting Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport Eng. Suha Ashkanani, and senior officers from the General Traffic Department.

Al-Khaled listened to an explanation as to what caused the traffic jams, and issued instructions and suggestions to reduce traffic congestion and to develop quick solutions outside the routine framework and implement them as soon as possible.

Al-Khaled ordered the development of alternative and immediate solutions to reduce traffic jams at the entrances and exits of the region, especially at peak times in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Al-Khaled stressed the intensification of cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the authorities concerned with roads by field tours on all roads and intersections that witness traffic jams throughout the country.