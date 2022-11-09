The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled accompanied by Minister of Commerce and Industry Mazen Al-Nahedh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, Director General of the General Administration of Customs Suleiman Al-Fahd and Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Criminal Security Affairs Major General Hamed Al-Dawas supervised the seizure of about 10 million Lyrica pills in the port of Shuwaikh.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said the pills were hidden among a shipment of furniture in a secret innovative way in a container coming from the Republic of China.

The seizure happened after the Directorate-General for Drugs Control received a tip-off that a large quantity of Lyrica (about 10 million pills) was to arrive in a container through the Shuwaikh port.

Al-Khaled expressed his thanks and appreciation to DGDC men and the employees of the General Administration of Customs for their sincere efforts and praised the ability of security men to confront all smuggling attempts.