Member of the annulled National Assembly 2022, Alia Al-Khaled, stressed the importance of women’s role in developing themselves.

Al-Khaled was speaking at a symposium which was held under the title “Economic Empowerment of Women” organized by the Arab Planning Institute last Monday, reports Al-Anba daily.

Al-Khaled said that talking about artificial intelligence demonstrates that artificial intelligence has become an external reality that is inevitable for us today in our world, and stressed on the importance of women developing themselves through information, forming self-knowledge and building the skills required for women to impose themselves in external reality.

She added, “Women today, in the midst of all the fluctuations and political and legislative tensions, find themselves the weakest link, and in order to be a stronger link, they must strengthen themselves,” and pointed out the need for women to be aware that any setback in their career is, in fact, a soft retreat for a new start.