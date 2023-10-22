First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled patronized the graduation ceremony of 25 legal researchers and called on them to fulfill the oath they have taken, to be patient, to remember the hardships of work, to perform duty with all dedication and sincerity, and uphold the scales of justice and take into account family aspects, commitment to work and spare no effort in applying the law to everyone without discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Khaled expressed his pride and appreciation for the graduation of this group of young male and female investigators calling it an important aspect of the needs of the police investigation departments, reports Al-Rai daily.

He stressed that the graduates should “continue their academic achievement, benefit from the experiences of senior male and female investigators, and listen to their advice to gain more knowledge and experience to achieve excellence at work,” wishing them success in their future professional lives.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas and Acting Director General of the General Department of Investigations, Farea Asad Emadi.

The male and female investigators took the legal oath before Minister Al-Khaled.