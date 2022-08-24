The Director-General of the Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Tawhid Al-Kandari, has called for the need for parents to report to the concerned authorities if their children consume drugs so that they can be effectively treated, cared for and rehabilitated, without looking at this practice as a criminal precedent.

This came during the opening of the awareness exhibition to prevent the scourge of drugs Wuyak (With You) at the Avenues Mall, organized by Public Relations and Security Media Department, in cooperation with Zain Communications Company and the Kuwait Cartoon Society.

The drug control, investigations, forensic departments, and addiction treatment center participated in the exhibition.

He stressed that the administration’s doors are open to parents to answer queries related to drugs, indicating the possibility of receiving inquiries on the emergency phone (112), or through the hotline of the Directorate-General for Drug Control on phone number 1884141, or through the Ministry of Interior on the websites.

He pointed out that the exhibition aims to enhance comprehensive awareness of the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances, and their dangerous negative effects on the individual and society, as well as enhancing communication with the public in order to achieve integration in the efforts exerted between official agencies and community institutions.