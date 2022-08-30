Two decrees were issued today, 29th of August, with Decree No. 148 of 2022 accepting the resignation of Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari.

On the other hand, Decree No. 149 of 2022 was issued appointing Dr. Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Faris as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, in addition to his designation as Acting Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs. The same decree also appointed Dr. Rana Abdullah Al-Faris as Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, in addition to her designation as Acting Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.