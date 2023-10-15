As part of a series of discussions significant meetings happened during Minister of Finance Fahd Al-Jarallah’s participation in the annual meetings of the international financial institutions by the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Marrakesh.

Al-Jarallah engaged in a meeting with Dr. Jihad Azour, the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, focusing on enhancing collaboration between Kuwait and the IMF in several projects outlined in the government’s work program, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Fund’s mission for their consultations regarding the review of Article 4 concerning financial and economic reforms.

Accompanying him were Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, the Director of the Public Debt Department at the Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, the Director of the Macroeconomic and Fiscal Policy Department.

In a separate encounter, Al-Jarallah met with Farid Belhaj, the Vice President of the World Bank Group for Middle East and North Africa Affairs. During this meeting, the Finance Minister emphasized the longstanding relationship between Kuwait and the World Bank. He discussed the potential for its growth and enhancement through the local World Bank office in Kuwait and its advisory role to local authorities, particularly in alignment with programs outlined in Kuwait Vision 2035.

Furthermore, Al-Jarallah met with Nasser bin Khamis Al-Jashmi, the Secretary-General and Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman, engaging in conversations about the latest economic and financial developments within the framework of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Lastly, in a meeting with Zeina Touqan, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Minister of Finance discussed collaborative approaches between Kuwait and Jordan. Their focus was on enhancing the role of the Office of the Executive Director of the World Bank in serving its member states, comprising 11 Arab countries.