The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancing Affairs Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, has assigned PAM Deputy Director General of the Employment Protection Sector Dr. Mubarak Al-Jafour to carry out the duties of PAM Director-General.

A local Arabic daily has learned that the assignment of Al-Jafour came after the expiry of the decree appointing the former director general of the authority, Ahmed Al-Mousa.

Sources said that in the coming days, current directors of departments will be assigned to the vacant positions of deputy directors general.

The sources expect Dr. Fahd Murad would be assigned to the labor protection sector to succeed Al-Jafour, and the decisions to renew the positions of two of the current Deputy Directors General or to retire them and assign others to replace them is in the cards.

The sources mentioned that among the names nominated to assume assignments in the positions of Deputy Directors-General is the Director of Information Systems Department, Rabab Al-Osaimi.