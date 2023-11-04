Consultant for Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Dr. Wafa’a Al-Hashash says about 900,000 citizens and residents of Kuwait suffer from fatty liver disease, pointing out that this disease affects about 20% of the world’s population.

Al-Hashash told Al-Jarida that fatty liver means the presence of fat inside the liver, noting that the presence of an amount of fat on the liver is normal, but when fat gets inside the liver it constitutes 5 to 10% of the weight of the liver, this means the presence of fatty liver disease.

She stated that the types of fatty liver are alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and fatty liver during pregnancy, and advised patients of the need for early detection of fatty liver disease by conducting periodic examinations once every 6 months.