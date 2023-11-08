Dr. Mishari Al-Harbi, the Acting Director of Kuwait University, has affirmed the university’s commitment to enhancing the environmental friendliness of its campus by developing a comprehensive strategy with the aim of providing students with an exemplary educational, healthy, and developmental environment.

Dr. Al-Harbi made this declaration in a statement while the Healthy Cities Office of the Ministry of Health was visiting Sabah Al Salem University City, reports Al-Rai daily.

This visit was conducted as part of the preparations for its accreditation as a healthy university city. He commended the diligent efforts of the Healthy Cities Office and the university committee in their work to advance the concept of a healthy university city and ensure the adherence to the necessary standards within the university.

During the visit, an assessment was made of the sustainability and healthy environment requirements at Sabah Al-Salem University City.

The visitors also reviewed the university’s policies and plans aimed at promoting comprehensive health.

These measures encompass aspects such as water and sanitation management, waste management, pollution control, the promotion of a healthy diet and physical activity, adherence to anti-smoking regulations, mental health support, the prevention of infectious diseases, medical examination programs, early disease detection initiatives, physical safety, injury prevention, emergency preparedness and response, community involvement, sustainability, sector collaboration, partnership establishment, as well as the establishment of an information center and skills development.

A comprehensive explanation was provided regarding the content that will be presented to the World Health Organization for evaluation and approval in preparation for the visit scheduled for December 10-11 of this year.