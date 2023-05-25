Al Hamra Real Estate Company proudly collaborated with TEDx Kuwait City on Saturday, 20th May, to host the highly anticipated 2023 edition of TEDx. The event, held at the iconic Al Hamra Business Tower, marked a momentous occasion for both organizations and showcased Al Hamra’s commitment to social responsibility, community betterment, and the empowerment of youth, women, and entrepreneurs.

TEDx Kuwait City brought together a diverse lineup of local leaders from various fields who shared their experiences and insights, invoking thought-provoking discussions on shaping a brighter future. The Sky Lobby located on the 55th Floor of the prestigious Al Hamra Business Tower provided an exceptional setting for the event, attracting a substantial turnout of audiences from different age groups and backgrounds eager to engage with the speakers on a wide range of topics, including Kuwaiti startups, gender gap discussions, architecture, artificial intelligence in banking, and more.

1 of 5

The esteemed speakers at TEDx Kuwait City included: Abdulaziz Mohammad Albahar, COO of The Taken Seat and Acting CEO of Mojo; Ahmad Jaber AlShatti, a proactive Technology Leader; Khadeejah Ismail Abdullah, Network Specialist; Lujain Salah Al Wazzan, COO at Al Wazzan Education; Majed Mubarak Al Adwani, Podcast Host; Salma Al Hajjaj, GM of Human Resources at Gulf Bank Kuwait; and Sura Saud Al Sabah, Architect.

TEDx is a renowned global platform known for its meticulously prepared talks, demonstrations, and performances centered around idea-focused subjects, fostering learning, inspiration, and meaningful conversations. As a community-driven and unbiased initiative, TEDx events are organized by local volunteers and are free from any commercial, religious, or political agenda. The overarching goal is to initiate conversations, forge connections, and promote community engagement.

Having grown from its humble beginnings in June 2006 with six talks, TEDx has evolved into an international phenomenon with a staggering annual viewership of over 3 Billion. This year’s TEDx Kuwait City aimed to explore future trends, ideas, and inventions that will revolutionize our perspective of the world. The organizers emphasized that the future is not simply an improved version of today but a place where imagination flourishes, transformation takes various forms, passion drives innovation, and progress relies on diversity. By examining things from different perspectives, we can unlock the full potential of collective growth.

Al Hamra extends its sincere appreciation to the organizers, volunteers, and key contributors who selflessly dedicated their efforts to ensure the success of the TEDx event. Special recognitions go to IKEA and BioHydro for their invaluable contributions, as well as AUK, Loyac, and CAP Kuwait for their support.