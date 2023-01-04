The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Eng. Muhammad Al-Hais, received in his office the assistant undersecretaries and directors of departments on his first working day, after the issuance of the decision to designate him as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, succeeding Kholoud Al-Shehab.

During the meeting with the ministry officials, Al-Hais stressed on the need to apply the law to everyone and abide by the decisions of the Civil Service Commission in force in all state institutions, stressing the application of the open door policy and listening to the complaints of employees, citizens and residents and working to solve them as soon as possible and overcoming all difficulties and obstacles in front of them, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Hais also stressed during the meeting the importance of adhering to the programs of the development plan and the implementation of projects that fall under the umbrella of the ministry and avoiding the observations of the Audit Bureau and the oversight authorities to provide the best service to customers in the fastest time and effort.