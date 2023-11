The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport announced that the authority, in coordination with the General Traffic Department, will close Al-Ghazali Road in both directions for 4 hours from 1:00 am until 5:00 am for two days, as of from Tuesday, reports Al-Rai daily.

