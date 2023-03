The National Assembly will convene an emergency meeting chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanim shortly. This comes a day after the return of the 2020 Parliament to complete its constitutional term, following the ruling of the Constitutional Court to invalidate the 2022 Parliament. This was due to the unconstitutionality of the decree dissolving the National Assembly.



