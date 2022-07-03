The Director-General of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources, Engineer Ali Al-Farsi, has issued a decision to suspend from work the Director of the Execution and Maintenance Department in the agriculture sector for a period of 3 months and refer him to investigation on suspicion of negligence in performing his tasks and following up on the implementation of contracts with companies contracting with the Authority.

In the same context, the Director-General, on the advice of the Minister of Public Works, Engineer Ali Al-Mousa, terminated the work of 25 resident engineers and replaced them with Kuwaitis, in order to follow up on the implementation of contracts in the agriculture sector, reports a local Arabic daily.