Member of the Municipal Council, Engineer Alia Al-Farsi, suggested implementing the global “Park and Ride” system as one of the means of mass transportation, and applying the third strategy in the fourth structural plan of the State of Kuwait 2040.

A local Arabic daily quoted Al-Farsi as mentioning in her letter forwarded to the head of the Municipal Council that the idea of the global “Park and Ride” project is one of the forms of mass transportation that reduces traffic congestion and therefore solves the problem of environmental pollution by allocating lands or spaces in the state’s governorates to serve the purpose.

This will also help solve the state’s future vision, translated into the vision of transforming Kuwait into a financial and commercial center through the application of the third strategy in the fourth structural plan of the State of Kuwait.

Al-Farsi indicated that the idea of the project depends on distributing service points to 6 areas covering all governorates, in a specific and thoughtful manner, with the possibility of increasing service points in the future.

As needed, the project will consist of multi-storey car parks, private bus stops and rest areas for males and females, in addition to allocating some spaces for commercial activities, provided that the beneficiary of this “Park and Ride” service parks his car in the parking lot and then boards high-efficiency buses that transport him to and from Facilities within a specified schedule with the availability of services and breaks.

In the project proposal, Al-Farsi identified 6 gathering points for the “Park and Ride” service:

— Khalidiya branch with an area of 14,842 m2

— Adailiya branch “P3 parking” with an area of 7,441 m2

— Jabriya branch with an area of 6000.1 m2

— South Sabahiya area with an area of 10,030 m2

— West Abu Fatira craft area (formerly Qurain Markets) with an area of 13,835 m2

— Jahra area with an area of 13,674 square meters.

Al-Farsi stated that the proposed components of the gathering “points” places include multi-storey car parks that do not exceed 80% of the land area, bus stops that do not exceed 15% of the land area, rest areas for service beneficiaries and spaces for commercial activities with a percentage not exceeding 5% of the land area.

Al-Farsi said that the proposal comes in light of the increase in urban development and growth, increasing pressure on state facilities, such as universities, ministries areas, service centers, places of entertainment, and others.