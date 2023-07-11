The Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Zhang Jianwei, stressed that the Al-Durra field crisis is being resolved through negotiations and friendly consultations, while at the same time affirming his country’s respect for Kuwait’s sovereignty.

In a statement to Al-Qabas newspaper, the Chinese ambassador said, “The Kuwaiti and Saudi leaderships and their people have the wisdom and ability to solve this problem through consultations and negotiations, and we respect Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” indicating that his country calls for the settlement of international problems through consultations and political negotiations.

In response to a question if the Chinese side was asked to play a mediating role to resolve the “Durra field” crisis, he said, “China has played its constructive role in improving relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran, but with regards to the Durra oilfield, there is no official Chinese position so far, and in principle, we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country in the region.”

Asked if Saudi-Iranian rapprochement could solve this file, the Chinese ambassador said, “We believe that solving problems is through friendly consultations, and negotiation is the best way.”

He pointed out that China continues to make efforts to support stability and peace in the region, and to push for a good-neighborhood policy, stressing that the Chinese president put forward last year the global security initiative. Therefore, we will make great efforts to translate this initiative, which will serve the interest of the region in general and the Gulf in particular.

He noted the close relations and historical partnership between China and the Gulf states, stressing that his country is a strategic partner for the GCC countries.

He pointed out that China played a positive role in resuming and restoring Saudi-Iranian relations, which received wide Arab, regional and global support, in a step that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region, and works to consolidate relations between countries and peoples.