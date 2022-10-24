The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Farmers’ Union Abdullah Al-Dammak said that he and members of the Board of Directors of the Union met, Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs Maha Al-Baghli, and Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed.

Al-Dammak told a local Arabic daily that “the meeting with His Highness touched on a number of important topics related to the agricultural sector, and the most prominent challenges facing farmers in the north and south of the country, and that the Prime Minister has shown interest in the demands of farmers because of their positive role in developing the level of agriculture in the country.”

Al-Dammak added that His Highness the Prime Minister listened to the problems facing Kuwaiti farmers, and instructed the Minister of Finance, Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed, and Minister Al-Baghli, to increase plant support and implement the ministerial decision on direct purchase from farms without an intermediary, which will greatly benefit the farmers.

Al-Dammak pointed out that the union is still calling for an increase in government support for Kuwaiti farms, especially during the current period because the farmers are incurring huge financial losses.