At Al Beit Al-Khaleeji the Exotic and Vibrant Multi Cuisine Restaurant, you can experience the rich taste of authentic Kuwaiti, Arabic, Sizzler, Continental, Iranian, Indian, Tandoori & Chinese Cuisine in style.

Indian food is different from rest of the world not only in taste but also in cooking methods. It reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and ages. Foods of India are better known for its spiciness. Throughout India be it North India or South India, spices are used generously in food. Spices have always been valued for their ability to add flavor, color, and aroma to the dishes. The regional cuisines of India rely a greatly on spices to use in the Gulf. These very important ingredients are incorporated in the cuisines offered at Al Beit Al-Khaleeji Restaurant with Arabic touch. This Restaurant offers lunch & dinner, a unique and exclusive dining experience with multi-cuisine food that is presented in a new modern twist.

Al Beit Al-Khaleeji Restaurant specializes in a flavorful, rich Multi cuisine menu displaying foods from all parts of the world. A cuisine that touches your Heart. The restaurant is located at an excellent location with sweeping views over the Gulf seaside and overlooking the Kuwait National Petroleum oil fields, near Al-Kout Mall, Fahaheel Bazaar & Yaal Mall with ample parking space.

The regal ambience and décor of the restaurant is bound to transport you to a world of imperial charm and the food perfectly complements the experience. The décor of the restaurant is elegant with traditional artefacts and modern paintings having Indian & Arabic touch Providing Family Cabins. The Restaurant contemporized with its well-lit space with dark & light wood finishing chairs, Sofas and tables. The music is also ambient with soft old Hindi songs rich in tune with the feel of the space. We also serve Fresh Chicken, Fresh Lamb & Fresh Fish.

We have space for business meetings with special business lunch offer for business executives & where they professionals can enjoy their lunch break or business lunch meetings. We have Banquet Halls Suitable for all types of events, Special Occasions & Parties, Birthdays, Engagements, Weddings, Anniversaries, Corporate Events, Conferences, Seminars, & Social Gatherings & We Cater for Out-door Catering with Live Cooking, we are tied up with Talabat, Get-Dukan, & Deliveroo.

Our Restaurant starts from Morning Break-Fast 08:00 Am to 11.00 am every day serving Arabic & Lebanese Breakfast. The Lunch & Dinner is open from 11:30am to – 11.30 PM. Overall experience the amazing and memorable moments at our Al Beit Al-Khaleeji Restaurant with comfortable sitting capacity for 300 people. This restaurant is located on the 5th floor of the Qais Al-Ghanim Complex, building 1, Block no 11, Mekka Street, Fahaheel – Kuwait.