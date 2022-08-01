The Acting Director General of the Municipality, Eng Nadia Al-Shraideh, in a letter she addressed to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers highlighted the proposals and visions submitted by the Public Authority for Industry to secure, strengthen and develop the food and water security system in the country.

With regard to the municipality’s future vision, she said, the structural plan has studied sites in the northern region, including the Al-Buhith area, which is strategically located at an intersection between Al-Subiya, Abdali Farms and the Iraqi border, that provide opportunities for sustainable means, agriculture and food production, which are integrated with research, industry, innovation and technology, reports a local Arabic daily.

She added Al-Buhith will serve as a means to enhance food security for Kuwait, since it lies in the southern part of the region — sites for food production, reserves, farming sites, and many food storage sites.

Al-Shraideh indicated that according to the proposals and visions of the Public Authority for Industry, with regard to increasing the storage capacity of food and pharmaceutical industries and their likes in the country, “we suggest adding the activity of storage and food and pharmaceutical manufacturing to some affiliated sites designated for the benefit of the Public Authority for Industry, and which are close to urban areas because they are linked to the surrounding road network served in these areas and according to geographical distribution.”

Al-Shraideh stressed the application of the requirements of the concerned government agencies (Kuwait Municipality, the Directorate-General of Fire Department, the Environment Public Authority, the Ministry of Electricity and Water, the Public Authority of Food and Nutrition, the Ministry of Health), and that the sites proposed to add the activity should not be heavy industries sites.