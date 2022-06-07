When the citizens called on the concerned authorities in the Kuwait Municipality to allow burial of the dead in the late evenings citing the rise in temperatures which exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, the response from the Municipality was quick saying this facility is available throughout the year and not only during the summer.

This came after the citizens had complained, through a local Arabic daily that the families of the deceased and mourners and workers in the cemeteries, suffer from extreme heat, during the funeral and burial procedures, during the day, whether it was before noon or in the afternoon, which may expose them to the risk of heat stroke, and many preferred not to take part in the ceremony.

They had said this matter should be taken into account by the municipality, by reconsidering burial in the evening to facilitate people and relieve them from the intense heat, especially since “we are still in the beginning of the summer, which will be more hot in July and August, stressing that the Municipality was allowing burial at night during the summer, and hope the practice will be repeated this year, so that people will not be discouraged from participating in funerals.”

However, the Director of the Funeral Affairs Department, Dr. Faisal Al-Awadi, confirmed that “the doors of the department are open around the clock in all cemeteries, whether in the summer season or otherwise,” noting that “burial of the dead during the evening period is available.”