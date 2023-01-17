Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for the Foreign Media Sector, Mazen Al-Ansari, stressed the importance of raising awareness of the dangers of terrorism and extremism, pointing out that Kuwait was keen to develop a strategy to promote moderation and combat extremism.

This came in a speech he delivered during the opening of the joint workshop between the Ministry of Information and the European Union under the slogan “Strategic Communication in Combating Terrorism” yesterday morning at the National Library, reports Al-Anba daily..

Al-Ansari said that the meeting aims to shed light professionally and thoughtfully on methods and means of combating extremist ideology and harnessing traditional media and means of communication with the latest information and communication technology to serve this lofty goal, pointing out that the workshop was supposed to be held during 2020, but The Corona pandemic prevented it from convening, stressing that Kuwait has always been keen to play its role in combating terrorism by developing a strategic plan to promote moderation and moderation.

He expressed his happiness for the continuous development in relations between Kuwait and the European Union countries, which are witnessing continuous progress with all European Union bodies at various levels, pointing out that Kuwait is the first Gulf country to sign the cooperation arrangements agreement with the European Union in 2016, after which the European Union mission inaugurated in Kuwait in 2019, the workshop to create more cooperation between the Union and the GCC system and exchange experiences and viewpoints through workshops and conferences.

In turn, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Cooperation, Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan, confirmed that this workshop is very important and comes as cooperation between the European Union and Kuwait given the ministry’s interest in combating terrorism and renouncing violence.