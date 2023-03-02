Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi announced that he had submitted a request to the Council of Ministers to establish an independent civil aviation authority, expressing hopes that “the project will be approved calling it a step in the right direction.”

In a statement to Al-Rai daily during a tour of the Kuwait International Airport, which included buildings T1, T4 and T5, Al-Ajmi said that the reason for his visit to the airport buildings was “to see the airport’s preparations, in terms of providing services, raising the level of operation, and logistical support provided to travelers.

During the tour, he indicated that “some simple observations were recorded that will be avoided soon,” stressing at the same time that “the level of services provided to passengers are satisfactory.”