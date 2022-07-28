The Director of Al-Ahmadi Health District, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shatti said the Al-Adan Hospital has been awarded the title of “Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative” (BFHI) for the fourth year in a row.

Al-Shatti thanked the team that accepted the challenge to implement the conditions that qualified the hospital to win the award, explaining that the hospital is the first in the State of Kuwait to win and retain this title among the public and private sectors, reports a local Arabic daily.

He stated that the evaluation initiative included re-evaluating the hospital for the title of NeoBFHI Premature Department for the second time, noting that Al-Adan Hospital obtained the accreditation of the Preterm Child-Friendly Department as the first department in the Middle East in February 2018.

Al-Shatti stressed that Al-Adan Hospital and primary health care centers abound with objective positive indicators about the quality of performance and service, which increases the passion for giving and excellence to serve patients, and to create a work environment that encourages that.