His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved in a decree on Wednesday the formation of the new Cabinet led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The first article of the decree detailed the lineup of the new cabinet as follows:

1 – Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

2 – Dr. Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Faris, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

3 – Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister.

4 – Dr. Rana Al-Faris, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs & Minister of State for Communication & Information Technology.

5 – Abdulrahman Bedah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

6 – Abdulawahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid, Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.

7 – Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health.

8 – Hussein Ismail Mohammad Ismail, Minister of Oil.

9 – Dr. Khalifah Al-Humaidah, Minister of State of National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

10 – Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defense.

11 – Ammar Mohammad Al-Ajmi, Minister of Public works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

12 – Mazen Saad Al-Nahidh, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

13 – Muthana Talib Sayyed Abdulrahman Al-Refaei, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

14 – Dr. Mohammad Bu Zubar, Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Nazaha Enhancement.

15 – Advisor Huda Abdulmohsen Al-Shaiji, Minister of Social Justice and Societal Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs. Article two, His Highness the Prime Minister inform the National Assembly about the decree, which if effective after issuing it in the official Gazette. – KUNA