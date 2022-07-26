Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Environment Public Authority, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah said that “according to the extensive studies conducted by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, and the readings of the monitoring stations affiliated with the environment agency, the air quality in various regions of the State of Kuwait is within the permissible limits, especially in the Ali Sabah Al-Salem (Umm al-Hayman), and we have many stations that study this situation.”

In a statement to Kuwait State TV, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah reassured the community through its official account on Twitter Monday, that “the air quality is satisfactory in these areas,” adding, “a press statement will be issued later, with our reports and data, and we will provide the court with all specialized reports, according to a local Arabic daily.

He stated that the fact-finding committee will put matters right and those who failed to provide the court with the necessary data to look into the safety of air quality will be held accountable.

He stressed that “we will not allow citizens to reside in any spot in the State of Kuwait if it does not comply with environmental requirements.”