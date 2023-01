Air India recently announced special fares for those planning to travel to India from Kuwait. The prices of one way tickets from Kuwait to Chennai start from 36 KD while from Kuwait to Bombay or Delhi start from KD 28 . These fares are valid until 31st March 2023.

The fares of Air India are significantly lower compared to other carriers by almost half. These special promotional fares are one time only and the country manager urges passengers to take advantage by flying Air India.