The Kuwait Airport customs men thwarted 5 attempts to smuggle narcotic substances during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

An Arab was caught at T5 terminal with a bag of hashish, and an Asian in possession of a bag of marijuana coming through T4 airport, reports Al-Anba daily.

The customs inspector was also able to seize two Arab women who tried to smuggle about 4 thousand narcotics pills, and an Asian was arrested at Kuwait Airport T5, who had concealed 9 pieces of hashish in his baggage.