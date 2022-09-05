The Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, said that “the air customs men were able to seize a large quantity of Larica powder, weighing about 40 kilograms, a shipment coming from one of the Asian countries. In fact, the shipment that came from an Asian country, was stuffed with the Larica powder.”

He went on to say, “We are continuing to develop the customs system and train employees at the highest levels, and we will strike with an iron fist, and we will not allow those who beg themselves to tamper with the country’s security,” while praising the cooperation between all customs departments in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.