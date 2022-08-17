The air customs officers foiled an attempt by unidentified suspects to smuggle into the country 140 kilos of the narcotic substance (kratom) from an unidentified Asian country.

According to a local Arabic daily, the customs department said in a statement the suspicious shipments were monitored and subjected to strict inspection.

Kratom is forbidden in Kuwait because people who use kratom report both stimulant-like effects (increased energy, alertness and rapid heart rate) and effects that are similar to opioids and sedatives (relaxation, pain relief and confusion)

The Director General of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahad, praised the joint cooperation between the Ministry of Interior represented by the Anti-Narcotics Department and the General Administration of Customs represented by the Customs Research and Investigation Sector, which resulted in the arrest of the accused and their referral to the competent authorities.

Al-Fahd stressed that he will not tolerate anyone who tempts himself to tamper with the country’s security, and thanked the loyal customs officers at all entry points to foil such attempts.