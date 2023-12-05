The hygiene department’s field teams have intensified their inspection campaigns to monitor and rectify hygiene violations and road occupancy across various governorates.

This initiative stems from the directives of Engineer Saud Al-Dabbous, the Director General of the Municipality, emphasizing the need to activate regulatory bodies to enforce municipal laws, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Public Relations Department of the Municipality clarified that the Public Cleanliness and Road Occupations Department of the Al-Ahmadi Governorate Municipality Branch conducted a comprehensive campaign in the Al-Ahmadi Industrial Estate.

The primary objectives were to enhance cleanliness standards, clear obstacles from roads, maintain the general aesthetic, and discourage the improper disposal of waste outside designated containers.

Nawaf Al-Mutairi, the Director of the Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department at the Al-Ahmadi Branch, emphasized that the intensified field campaigns aim to monitor violators and take necessary legal actions.

He highlighted the team’s dedication to elevating cleanliness standards in their designated areas and eliminating elements that mar the visual appeal and obstruct roads. The department conducts regular field tours to preserve the cultural integrity of the governorate.

Al-Mutairi reported that the recent campaign resulted in identifying 10 municipal violations and the removal of 17 abandoned cars and scraps. He underscored the ongoing commitment of the supervisory team to conduct field tours, emphasizing their unwavering dedication to enforcing legal measures against those who violate public cleanliness and road occupancy regulations.