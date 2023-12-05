The Ahmadi Governorate Committee approved the request of the Ministry of Justice to renew the Municipal Council’s decision regarding the reallocation of a site for the Family Court in the Al-Egaila area.

It also approved the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs’ request to expand the Mubarak Abdullah Al-Dabbous Mosque and parking lots in the Fahaheel area, Sector 12, reports Al-Rai daily.

The committee referred during its meeting on Monday, to the executive branch, the requests of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport for the allocation of only 9 basins, 5 water channels, and 4 connecting links to collect and drain rainwater between Wafra and Qaradan, Al-Hafirah, and Al-Fawwar to protect the Al-Khiran area.

On the other hand, the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate Committee in the Municipal Council approved the PART request to modify the shape and dimensions of the location of the rainwater collection tank, while allocating a path to connect the tank, in the Sabah Al-Salem area, Block 3.

The committee referred the authority’s request to the technical committee of the Public Authority for Industry, allocating a site to build a station for treating liquid industrial waste, in the Sabhan Industrial Area, Block 1.

