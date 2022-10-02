Official sources confirmed that the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, will hold a meeting with leaders of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources in his office today, Sunday, at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers, an Arab daily reported. The meeting is expected to urge more achievements, as well as the government’s vision based on prioritizing food security.

In addition, the meeting comes after filling leadership vacancies and selecting competent management for the next phase, as well as the minister’s aspirations for the authority’s multi-level achievements after being stagnant for years, plus correcting the course, implementing the law and foiling corruption in its various sectors.