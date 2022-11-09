Colombian singer Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique have reached an agreement regarding custody of their two children, after they separated this year after an 11-year relationship.

A local Arabic daily quoting the Colombian newspaper La Vanguardia, said the agreement stipulated that their two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, would move to Miami to live with their mother.

Shakira, 45, has been in a relationship with Pique, 35, since 2011, and the two met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when the Spanish player appeared in Shakira’s song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, which was the official song of the tournament.

Pique and Shakira announced the end of their relationship last June.

Reaching an agreement regarding custody of their two children comes one week after Gerard Pique announced his imminent retirement from professional football and his departure from Barcelona a few days later.

According to Reuters, Shakira faces a trial for tax fraud in Spain, after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors say Shakira did not pay up to 14.5 million Euros ($15.54 million) in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.