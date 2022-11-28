The Government Performance Follow-up Agency issued a report on the performance of government agencies in implementing infrastructure, development and service projects in various sectors of the country, revealing continuous follow-up on the work of 33 projects in progress.

A local Arabic daily quoting the head of the agency, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Mishal, stressed during his visit to the new passenger airport building project, the need to avoid delays and prepare to overcome any difficulties or obstacles in front of government projects after the report showed the delay in the completion of 6 major projects affiliated with the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART), Ministry of Works, the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Sports.