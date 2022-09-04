The Government Performance Follow-up Agency of the Council of Ministers in its update reports on the completion of government projects in various agencies, shed light on the implementation of 31 projects belonging to 6 ministries and institutions in the country

The report stated that there are 18 projects with delays in delivering their scheduled works during the past years, representing 58% of the total projects whose implementation is being monitored, according to a local Arabic daily.

The report added that the highest authority that is witnessing delays in implementing its projects is Kuwait University with a total of 8 projects, followed by “residential” projects with 4 projects, 3 for the Roads Authority and the same for the Ministry of Health.

The agency is following up on two projects of the Ministry of Interior implemented by the Ministry of Works, where the completion rate of the building of the General Administration of Financial and Administrative Affairs in the Ministry of the Interior, which was started last year, reached 8.6%, while the completion rate of the building of the General Administration of Criminal Evidence was 40.6%.

With regard to the projects of the General Administration of Civil Aviation, the agency indicated that the percentage of the construction, completion and maintenance of package 2 (service buildings, roads leading to the new terminal building and parking lots) amounted to 29%, and the works are expected to be completed next year. The percentage of construction, completion, furnishing and maintenance of the new terminal building at the airport has reached The second building to 62.1%.

As for the project of designing and constructing the new runway, reconstructing the eastern runway and related airways, infrastructure and services, its completion rate reached 72.6%.

Regarding Kuwait University projects, he mentioned that the completion rate of the medical campus project, which is expected to be completed this year, reached 65.3%, while the percentage of work in the eastern multi-storey shelters and sites project reached 96.6%, and it reached 98.1% for the western part.

The completion rate in the project of constructing roads, services, secondary power stations, surface parking lots, cosmetic agriculture and the oasis increased to 95.6%, and it reached 98.2% for the projects of constructing the 1st and 2nd central service stations and scattered buildings at the university, while it exceeded 64.1% for the project of constructing buildings for student activities and sports activities.

According to the agency, the completion rate for the construction, operation and maintenance of the university’s administrative buildings reached 95.4%, while it reached 90.3% for the construction, completion and maintenance of supporting academic buildings.

The agency pointed out that the delay in implementation affected many projects, such as the project of establishing, operating and maintaining the College of Social Sciences, the College of Law, the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the prayer hall, and the Faculty Club, whose work was supposed to be completed in 2019, where the percentage of works amounted to 87.7%.

With regard to housing projects, the agency pointed out that the percentage of works in the construction, completion and maintenance of public buildings in the suburbs N9 and N6 of the Al-Mutla’a Residential City project amounted to 98.3%, and in the public buildings project in the suburb N10 it reached 94%, while the percentage of completion of road works and infrastructure networks reached 4999 plots. The electricity sub-stations of the suburbs N1 and N4 are about 83%. He stated that the percentage exceeded 96% in the draft contract for the construction, completion and maintenance of road works and infrastructure networks for the number of 18,519 plots and electricity sub-stations for the eight suburbs from N5 to N12 in the city of Al-Mutlaa.

As for the vertical housing project for the completion of 40 residential buildings containing 720 apartments and services works for all the investment suburb buildings in the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project, the completion rate reached 91.5%.

Projects monitored by the Government Performance Follow-up Agency:

— 9 projects to develop the university

— 6 road development projects

— 6 projects for health services

— 5 housing projects

— 3 projects to develop Directorate-General of Civil Aviation

— 2 projects for the Ministry of the Interior