Director of the Central Administration of Primary Health Care Dr Dina Al-Dhubaib, in an address to the heads of primary health care in the health regions, said the distribution of Afiya health insurance cards for retirees will be distributed through 44 health centers in the Jahra, Al-Asimah, Farwaniya, Ahmadi and Hawalli health regions.

According to letter, a local Arabic daily has learned, the distribution will take place after the Eid al-Adha holiday through special boots to be placed by the concerned insurance company.