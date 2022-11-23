Diseases caused by infection with bacteria are the second leading cause of death in the world, preceded by heart-related diseases, according to a very large study published recently, which stated that Staphylococcus aureus and pneumococcus are among the most deadly viruses.

The study, published in The Lancet, examined about thirty types of bacteria that are the most common pathogens, and assessed the mortality rates associated with them,reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

This study was conducted within the framework of the “Global Burden of Disease” program. The scope of this large research program funded by the Bill Gates Foundation is unprecedented, with thousands of researchers participating from most parts of the world.

The authors of the report concluded that “deaths associated with the types of bacteria studied constitute the second leading cause of death worldwide” after coronary heart disease, which includes heart attacks in particular.

Among the 7.7 million deaths related to diseases caused by infection with bacteria, one out of eight deaths can be attributed to this cause, although these numbers date back to 2019, that is, before the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Agence France-Presse.

Among the thirty species of bacteria studied, five of them are responsible for more than half of the deaths, namely Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pneumococcus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The study indicated that Staphylococcus aureus is the “leading bacterial cause of death in 135 countries.” The pneumococcal virus infection is most deadly in children under five. The results of the study indicated to the researchers the extent to which diseases caused by infection with bacteria constitute an “urgent priority” in the field of public health.

The researchers called for action to prevent infection, better use of antibiotics to specifically avoid resistance phenomena, in addition to better vaccination.