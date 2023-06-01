The Ministry of the Interior announced that personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department, in cooperation with the Airport Security Department have arrested the African man from Ghana who had escaped from Kuwait International Airport.

The arrest came after the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Abdul Latif Al-Barjas, ordered the formation of an immediate investigation committee to find out the circumstances that led to the escape of the man on Wednesday, reports Al-Rai daily.

Earlier it was reported that after the man arrived at the airport, during the fingerprint process it became clear he had been deported from the country and was awaiting deportation back to from where he came.