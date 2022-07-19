The Director of the Health Insurance Department at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Husseini, announced that the “Afiya 3” service will actually enter into force on September 16, saying the health cards will be distributed to retirees next Sunday, July 24.

Dr. Al-Husseini told a local Arabic daily that the delivery of the new “Afiya 3” card to the insured retiree will be done after verifying the person’s identity through the civil ID, pointing out that in the event someone is delegated to collect the card on behalf of the retired person, ID cards must be presented – one of the retiree and the other of the delegated person along with a copy of valid power of attorney.

He pointed out that when the Afiya 3 card is handed over to the retiree or his representative, a thumb impression will be taken on the receipt form approved by the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Al-Husseini said the Afiya 3 cards will be distributed at 44 health centers as of July 24, during official working hours from 7:00 am until 2:00 pm.

There are 13 health centers in the Capital Health District, in which the cards will be distributed: Al-Rawda Health Center – Ali Thunayan Al-Ghanim Health Center – Al-Qayrawan Center – Sheikhan Al-Farsi and Sharifa Al-Awadi Centers – Khaled Al-Ghunaim Health Center – Hamad Al-Saqr Health Center – Qurtoba Health Center – Munira Al-Abbar Health Center – Bader Khaled Al-Nafisi Center – Abdulrahman Al-Abdulghani Center – Mirza Hassan Al-Ahqaqi Center – Abdullah and Sharifa Al-Mahri Center – Abdullah Yousef Al-Abdulhadi Center.

As for the Hawalli Health District, the cards will be distributed in 8 centers: Mahmoud Haji Haider Health Center – Western Salmiya Health Center – Salam Health Center – Bayan Health Center – Mishref Health Center – Zahra Health Center – Salwa Specialized Center – Sabah Al Salem North Center ».

In Farwaniya health area the cards, Dr. Al-Hussaini indicated that there are 8 centers, namely: “Abdullah Al-Mubarak Health Center – Manahi Al-Osaimi Health Center – Al-Omariya Health Center – Al-Andalus and Al-Raqi Health Center – Southern Paradise Health Center – Sabah Al-Nasser Health Center.” – Al-Rehab Health Center – Southern Al-Ardiya Health Center.

In the Ahmadi health area there are 12 centers — Al Sabahiya Al Sharqi Health Center – Jaber Al Ali Health Center – Al Raqqa Health Center – Ali Sabah Al Salem Health Center – Al Dhahr Health Center – Fahaheel Specialized Center – Al Mangaf Health Center – Center Hadiya Health Center – Sabah Al-Ahmad Health Center A – Mubarak Al-Kabeer Western Health Center – Al-Adan Specialized Center – Al-Qurain Health Center.

In Jahra the centers are “Al-Oyoun Health Center – Al-Qasr Health Center – Saad Al-Abdullah Health Center Block 10”.