The Council of Ministers has decided to transfer the affiliation of the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Financial Controllers Authority from the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion, to the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

It is reported that two years ago, the Financial Intelligence Unit was under the supervision of the Minister of Finance, and then it was transferred to the Minister of Justice, reports a local Arabic daily


