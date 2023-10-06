Indian nationals working in the medical and nursing sectors in Kuwait are urged to take note of essential guidelines to protect their rights and ensure a secure working environment. The following key points serve as a comprehensive advisory:

• Written Contract: Always insist on having a written employment contract that is attested by both the Kuwait Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, consider seeking attestation from the Embassy of India to further safeguard your interests. Ensure that you retain an English-translated copy of the contract for your records.

• Job Designation: If you are employed on a visa-18, it is crucial to perform only the duties specified in your job designation as mentioned in your Civil IDs and employment contracts. Should you be coerced into performing tasks outside the purview of your designated role, promptly file a complaint with the Public Authority of Manpower.

• Valid MOH License: Verify that the hospital or clinic you work for possesses a valid license issued by the Kuwait Ministry of Health (MOH) and holds MOH/PAM Quota for nursing staff. It is imperative that you hold a valid nursing license issued by Kuwait MOH for any nursing job in Kuwait, including assistant nursing roles. Engaging in nursing duties without a valid license may expose you to legal consequences under Kuwaiti law.

• Professional Duties: Adhere strictly to duties that correspond to your profession. If your employer, hospital, or clinic attempts to assign tasks that fall outside the scope of your professional expertise, do not hesitate to raise a complaint with the Public Authority of Manpower. You can also seek assistance from the embassy through the WhatsApp hotline at (+965 65501769).

These guidelines aim to ensure the well-being and rights of Indian medical and nursing staff in Kuwait. By following these essential pointers, you can help maintain a fair and secure work environment while complying with Kuwaiti regulations.