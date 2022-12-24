Kuwait ranked second in the Arab world and 49th globally in the Circle Loop index, which specializes in measuring remote work, during the year 2021, ahead of developed countries such as America, which ranked 52nd globally, and China, which ranked 53rd.

According to the index, Kuwait scored 50 points out of the total components of the index, which included the average internet speed and cost, which came at $84.8, in addition to the monthly rent for one room, which amounted to $890, reports a local Arabic daily.

The index relies on ranking countries on a set of methodologies, including average fixed broadband internet speed, countries that allow working holiday visas, acceptance of immigrants, and average cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

A government study issued by the National Center for Development Research indicated that the application of the remote work model is a new trend that began to grow more rapidly after the Corona crisis, and we have seen how this method has achieved benefits for everyone alike, as individuals and as non-states. It still contains some negatives that need to be developed.

The study indicated that this development in the business model, its reliance on the mechanism of remote work, and the accompanying development in knowledge and innovation, and its reliance mainly on digitization, facilitated the task of many current business owners in making and earning money via the Internet.

The sources pointed out that most companies concluded that the majority of their employees do not work less when practicing remote work, but rather the opposite is true, as most of those surveyed confirmed that working from home did not harm their productivity, but more than four out of ten believed that they gained more efficiency in their professional activity.

According to the study, the impact of remote work on overall productivity remains variable, as it became clear that the “increase in productivity is very clear” in some professions, and that jobs related to information and communication technology are the biggest gainers.

And with the development of technologies at the end of time, the work may have a comprehensive concept, whether the work is partial, weekly or monthly, and even if it is complete, and it is the concept of working from a distance, so with the outbreak of the Corona virus and its spread based on the latest technologies available via the Internet away from the workplace.

The study called for moving forward towards developing its strategies and digital project system, to ensure high efficiency in government performance, and to enable government agencies to complete their internal and external operations, services, and activities, in a way that enhances people’s confidence and dependence on digital services.

The study stated that the shift to remote work in the economic field has many positive effects, including the following:

— Remote work will enable businesses to run comfortably in a fruitful manner, given the freedom it entails, as business owners can manage and monitor their businesses by phone.

— The business owner does not need to specialize to succeed in his project and this is one of the advantages that online projects enjoy.

— Having the greatest degree of independence and freedom in commercial work and this freedom and independence is one of the pillars of remote work.

— Having very valuable digital tools on hand as it is one of the most important advantages of making money online.

— The possibility of starting many businesses and commercial projects at the same time, and this is one of the best advantages of digital investment, because the end result will be great income and greater comfort.

— Greater savings capacity. If you decide to work from home, you can save money month after month, given that you will not have to spend money on transportation, and any of the other services associated with being in the office.

— You can work according to your own schedule.

— The freedom to choose the type of entrepreneurship that you want to promote and expand and work according to your own pace and at the time that suits you.

The study stressed the importance of remote work, and presented a set of proposals for the development of digital work through the following:

— Ensuring to meet the needs and requirements of the new digital transformation, and to promote the digital economy.

— Ensure the availability of the necessary technical support to complete the work remotely through the use of smart and electronic systems.

— Ensure to develop a strategy to enhance Kuwait’s digital position, and support all efforts for smart and digital transformation to maintain the quality of digital services.

— Work on permanent and continuous support for decision-makers, drawing up development policies and planning processes, and measuring strategic performance for smart and digital transformation in Kuwait.

— Obligation to follow up on employees who work remotely electronically, in order to ensure their commitment to remote working hours and to ensure the level of performance and work outputs.

— Commitment to security controls and security standards for remote work issued by the competent authority.

— Use electronic and smart systems to follow up and document the performance of tasks during the remote work period, and ensure the availability of the necessary technical support.

— Electronic transformation of all services in the state authorities.

— Provide the opportunity to work remotely gradually for employees who will retire within 3-5 years.

— Providing technical systems related to cybersecurity during the remote work period.

— Finding mechanisms to measure efficiency while defining standard standards, mechanisms and time frames for each activity and output chosen to follow up the work within the qualitative jobs.

— Establishing a structure for responding to the crisis, which includes specific work axes and clear responsibilities, and developing a communication plan with a clear and specific methodology during such a crisis.

— The state must now strive towards comprehensive digital transformation, and ensure a safe technological environment when using these digital and electronic technologies.