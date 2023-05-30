A silver-plated pen that belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler will be auctioned in June, with expectations that it will sell for between $75,000 and $100,000.

It is believed that the pen was a gift to the Nazi leader from his partner, Eva Braun, on his 52nd birthday, April 20, 1941, reports Al-Rai daily.

The pen, which was bought by a private collector at auction in 2002, is inscribed in German with the ending “Eva” and the letters “A” and “H”, a reference to Adolf Hitler.

The Belfast auction will also include the sale of other historic items, such as an original autographed portrait of Hitler and a handwritten pardon from Queen Victoria dating back to 1869 for Irish rebels convicted of treason.

The auction house’s managing director, Carl Bennett, said he expects interest from around the world.

He continued, “The importance of Hitler’s personal pencil lies in the fact that it helps reveal a hidden part of history, and gives a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he carefully concealed from the eyes of followers.”

Bennett added that the research and careful discussion with the seller of the pen about where to get the pen “gave me confidence that the pen was indeed Hitler’s.”