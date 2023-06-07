Photographer of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Adnan Al-Nouh, won the second place for the best photo award of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization during its 47th session, which was held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In a telephone conversation with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on the sidelines of honoring the winners, Khaled Al-Zaid, Director of the Public Relations and Media Department of the Society, expressed his happiness for Al-Nooh winning the second place for the best picture expressing natural or man-made disasters at the level of Arab national societies, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Zaid added that during the session, a number of winning photos were announced, which were judged by a group of judges with experience and competence in the field of photography.

He stated that the winning photos varied in terms of expressive shots that reflected and expressed natural disasters and other events and combined the tragedies of disasters and optimism in life, in addition to pictures of children and the activity of volunteers in the field of humanitarian work and service to humanity.