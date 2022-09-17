World-renowned Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Naresh Trehan, gave the keynote address at the 8th Oration program jointly organized by the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) and Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) that was held at the Regency Hotel on12 September.

The chief guest on the occasion, the Indian Ambassador H.E. Sibi George inaugurated the event, while the Chief of Medical Services in Armed Forces Hospital Sheikh Abdulla Meshal Mubarak Al Sabah, who was the guest of honor, delivered a felicitation address in which he expressed looking forward to greater cooperation between Kuwait and India in the field of medical science. KMA President Dr. Ibrahim Al Towala then presented a memento on behalf of the Kuwait Medical Association to Dr. Naresh Trehan. The event was also attended by IDF President Dr. Amir Ahmad, Indonesian Ambassador H.E. Leena Marianna and several senior officials from the Ministry of Health and other private hospitals in Kuwait.

KMA IDF Oration award memento was presented by the Indian Ambassador while Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah presented a shawl to the visiting diginatory.

In his keynote address at the KMA-IDF Oration, Dr. Trehan highlighted the medical capabilities and facilities that are available in India. “IIn India today, we are conducting all advanced medical treatments at very competitive costs relative to other countries offering similar medical procedures. Today, patients from more than 80 countries are visiting India to get treatment,” said Dr.Trehan, who is also the founder and chairman of the sprawling Medanta–The Medicity, one of India’s top-most multi-speciality medical institutes.

Having all medical facilities comparable to the Mayo and Harward clinics in the United States, Medanta is equipped with the latest technology, eminent national and internationally reputed faculty and treatment facilities at an affordable cost. The hospital ranks among the top 100 hospitals worldwide, and it has been nominated as the best private hospital in 28 countries by The Newsweek magazine.

“There is a good movement in India to make it a global medical destination, and with the latest advanced robotic surgeries and treatments available in India we offer the best medical treatment at a fraction of the cost charged for comparable treatments in Western countries. Also, on the training side, we have excellent facilities, and more than 36 countries are today sending their doctors to our facilities in India,” said Dr. Trehan.

Having performed over 50,000 open-heart surgeries, Dr. Trehan has a global reputation and a rich professional experience of over 41 years in his field of specialization.

During his visit, Dr. Trehan also held a lecture at the Specialized Chest Hospital on ‘Surgical Management of Heart Failure — assisted devices and management of complications’, and at the Faculty of Medicine he spoke on ‘New Frontiers in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery’. The sessions were attended by a large number of Kuwaiti medical specialists.